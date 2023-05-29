Menu

Crime

Man charged after people allegedly spat on at Toronto transit stations: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 1:21 pm
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police logo is shown during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with an investigation into assaults on Toronto’s transit system, police say.

Toronto police said on May 15, a man was exiting a subway car at Coxwell Station and allegedly spat on two passengers “without provocation” while they were boarding.

Officers said the next day, a man was walking away from Main Station and allegedly spat on another passenger as they were waking toward the station. Police said this incident was unprovoked.

According to police, on Saturday, a 28-year-old man from Toronto was arrested.

Trending Now

He has been charged with six counts of assault, 26 counts of breach of probation, two counts of uttering threats and one count of unlawfully at large.

Police said the accused was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

