Video link
Headline link
Canada

Body of 12-year-old boy recovered by Manitoba RCMP after Sturgeon Falls drowning

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 29, 2023 10:17 am
RCMP Whitemouth detachment.
RCMP Whitemouth detachment. RCMP Manitoba
Manitoba RCMP say they’ve recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water at Sturgeon Falls Saturday morning.

The boy was last spotted climbing down rocks when he slipped into the water and was pulled under the rapids. A bystander jumped into the water to try to help, but wasn’t able to save him.

Police said they found the boy’s body around 1 a.m. Monday.

Whitemouth RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: '3 men dead following drowning incident on Churchill River: Leaf Rapids RCMP investigate'
3 men dead following drowning incident on Churchill River: Leaf Rapids RCMP investigate
RCMPManitoba RCMPDrowningBody RecoveredWhiteshell Provincial ParkWhitemouth RCMPSturgeon Falls
