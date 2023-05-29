Body of 12-year-old boy recovered by Manitoba RCMP after Sturgeon Falls drowning

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve recovered the body of a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water at Sturgeon Falls Saturday morning.

The boy was last spotted climbing down rocks when he slipped into the water and was pulled under the rapids. A bystander jumped into the water to try to help, but wasn’t able to save him.

At approximately 1:00 am on May 29, 2023, the body of the 12-year-old male who went into the water at Sturgeon Falls was located and recovered. Whitemouth #rcmpmb continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/TzXi5NJGuP — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) May 29, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they found the boy’s body around 1 a.m. Monday.

Whitemouth RCMP continue to investigate.