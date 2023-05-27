Menu

Canada

Construction worker dead after incident at Regina International Airport

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted May 27, 2023 11:31 am
Regina International Airport. View image in full screen
Regina International Airport. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A construction worker on the Regina International Airport property has died after an incident that occurred Friday night.

Officials said a “serious accident” happened at around 11:30 p.m. on May 26, related to the 13-31 runway overlay project.

“Emergency responders attended the scene immediately, but unfortunately the injuries the individual suffered were fatal,” The Regina International Airport said in a release.

They said Regina Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service worked into the early morning hours on the airfield, and federal occupational health and safety workers would be conducting an investigation.

Next of kin were being notified.

Normal runway operations and flights were continuing as scheduled.

“It is with great sadness that we share this devastating news and we pray for the individual’s family, friends, co-workers and community,” the airport said.

No other details were released.

