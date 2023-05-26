Menu

Crime

Community demands answers in death of 15-year-old teen in Duncan

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 7:47 pm
Carsyn Seaweed was found barely clinging to life just outside Duncan B.C. earlier this month. The community is now rallying for more answers in her death. View image in full screen
Carsyn Seaweed was found barely clinging to life just outside Duncan B.C. earlier this month. The community is now rallying for more answers in her death. Submiited
A community rally was held in Duncan, B.C., Friday after the suspicious death of a teen girl earlier this month and RCMP are apologizing for the initial wording around the case.

Carsyn Seaweed, 15, was found on May 15 in a semi-conscious state under what is being called “suspicious circumstances.” She later died in the hospital.

Her family gave Global News permission to release her name to the public.

Seaweed was found near the Super 8 Motel off the Trans-Canada Highway on the outskirts of Duncan, on Vancouver Island.

According to posts on social media, she had been missing for 26 hours prior to her death.

Initially, the RCMP said there was no criminality involved in her death but following an outcry by the community and Seaweed’s family, North Cowichan Duncan RCMP said in a release Thursday that the teen was found under suspicious circumstances and a criminal investigation is underway.

“The investigation was never closed, whatsoever,” RCMP Insp. Chris Bear told the rally Friday. “And so, that was a miscommunication that I apologize for, I apologize for the family and the community.

“And we’re doing everything that we can. ”

RCMP investigating death of teen girl near Duncan, B.C.

Many in attendance at the rally say actions speak louder than words.

Trending Now

“They can apologize all they want, but they haven’t made the community feel any safer,” attendee Raini Bevilacqua said.

Others are providing support to the family.

“This sad occasion, we are sending condolences and love to a family in the community who has suffered a loss,” Xtli’li’ye (Lydia Hwitsum), chief of the Cowichan Tribes, told Global News Thursday.

“From Cowichan’s perspective, we’re supporting the need for justice, a call for justice, that a proper investigation happen and anybody that has any information about the whereabouts of this young person leading up to this terrible death, I’m urging you to reach out and support.”

