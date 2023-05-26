Kitchener issues warning to Victoria Park event organizers: City will enforce park bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kitchener says it has warned organizers of a housing protest set to take place at Victoria Park in Kitchener about park rules.

The Unhoused Experience: 24-hour Challenge is scheduled to begin In Victoria Park on Friday night at 6 p.m., according to the Eventbrite page.

There are a number of events scheduled as part of the challenge, including speakers and meals as well as people camping overnight.

“The City is aware of an upcoming event in Victoria Park (Unhoused Experience: 24-hour Challenge). Community members, speakers and residents providing donations are welcome to attend and City staff have been in touch with organizers to learn more about the event and discuss the City’s Parks By-law requirements,” the statement from the city read.

It also noted that city bylaws do not allow for tents to be put up in the park or for events to take place past 11 p.m.

Friday night’s event is scheduled to last 24 hours, as one might assume from the name.

“The City will be enforcing its parks by-law,” the statement continued.

“City staff have communicated this information to event organizers since mid-May to provide them with enough time to adjust their event plans to align with the City’s By-law and communicate those changes to those planning to attend the event.“