Saskatoon cyclists take to the streets to raise money for kids with cancer

Send this page to someone via email

Cyclists across the country will be raising money to help kids with cancer as part of the Great Cycle Challenge come August.

A Saskatoon local, Erin McFarland, said she’s taking part to raise awareness of childhood cancers, and to raise funds for research.

“Like the program says, kids should be living life, and not fighting for it,” McFarland said.

McFarland said she loves cycling and said this program blends that with a great cause.

She said a friend’s son might be going through their second battle with cancer, adding that will be something she’ll be thinking about while she’s cycling this year.

McFarland said her previous fundraising efforts with the Great Cycle Challenge also led to her having a bicycle tattooed on her arm.

Story continues below advertisement

“About three years ago I didn’t have any tattoos and I needed an incentive for people to donate to the program. So, I said if I raised a certain amount of money in a short amount of time that I would go get a bicycle tattoo on my arm.”

McFarland is one of the top five fundraisers for Saskatchewan, according to the Great Cycle Challenge website.

Ryan Douglas, 15, will also be cycling with McFarland at this year’s challenge.

Ryan said he thought it was a cool idea and hopes to get others involved.

“Kids with cancer don’t have the life that some of us do,” Ryan said.

There are over 5,000 people who have joined the movement and more than $330,000 has been raised so far. People can sign up to either cycle or donate.