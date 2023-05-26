What’s the deal with Winnipeg? Seinfeld to stop at Canada Life Centre this fall

Send this page to someone via email

One of the comedy world’s most iconic performers has added the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg to his standup tour.

Jerry Seinfeld, creator and star of the eponymous sitcom that can often be found near the top of rankings of television’s all-time greatest shows, will perform in Winnipeg Sept. 22.

Seinfeld is also known for the web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, as well as award-winning endeavours as a standup comic, writer, producer and director.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

4:16 Winnipeg Comedy Festival bringing laughs to different city venues