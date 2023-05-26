Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

What’s the deal with Winnipeg? Seinfeld to stop at Canada Life Centre this fall

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 26, 2023 12:08 pm
In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Jerry Seinfeld performs at Stand Up For Heroes, at The Theater in New York's Madison Square Garden. View image in full screen
In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Jerry Seinfeld performs at Stand Up For Heroes, at The Theater in New York's Madison Square Garden. Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of the comedy world’s most iconic performers has added the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg to his standup tour.

Jerry Seinfeld, creator and star of the eponymous sitcom that can often be found near the top of rankings of television’s all-time greatest shows, will perform in Winnipeg Sept. 22.

Seinfeld is also known for the web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, as well as award-winning endeavours as a standup comic, writer, producer and director.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Comedy Festival bringing laughs to different city venues'
Winnipeg Comedy Festival bringing laughs to different city venues

 

Trending Now
Advertisement
More on Entertainment
ComedyCanada Life CentreSeinfeldJerry Seinfeldstandup comedyWinnipeg ComedyComedians in Cars Getting Coffee
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers