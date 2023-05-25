Lake Country art collector shares collection in art exhibition

Brian Gervais says the painting he is hanging on the walls of an old church in preparation for an art show saved his life.

The Lake Country local says that when he was going through a hard time in his life, he turned to art to get him through.

“That really helped me and helped me get through a really dark period,” said Gervais. “I found it was a bit of medicine for me.”

In return, he risked his life to protect his collection when the Okanagan Centre wildfire tore through his Lake Country neighbourhood in 2017.

“It was black and it was growing quickly and it was probably two or three kilometres from our house, and everyone in the neighbourhood was getting worried, packed up their cars and got ready to go. Police were at the end of the street [and were going house to house to ensure] we got to get out of here.”

Gervais said he tried to pack his art collection into his truck, but was unable to fit every piece he owns into it. That’s when he decided he would stay behind with his collection.

“The police actually came and tried to get me to leave but I told them I’m willing to risk it,” said Gervais. “I couldn’t risk having this destroyed or stolen, so that’s why I stayed behind and I’m glad I did.”

Luckily his house was saved from the flames, and so was his art.

Six years later, Gervais wants to share some of his collection with his community. So he’s planned a weekend-long art show to share more than 70 pieces of art created by a dozen artists from around the world.

“A lot of these artists, they don’t make copies. If you buy from them that’s it. You’re the only one that gets to have it,” said Gervais.

“In a way it felt selfish to be the only person that gets to enjoy this kind of thing and so I wanted to do a show so I can introduce other people to the style of art and let them see something that I’ve enjoyed for so many years.”

The Apple Chapel Art Exhibition takes place May 26 and May 27 from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on both days. Admission is free and all are welcome. The address of the exhibit is 11212 Lodge Road in Lake Country, B.C.