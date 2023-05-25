Man facing charges in attempted ‘targeted arson’ at Hamilton apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a man in an arson probe at a multi-unit apartment in downtown Hamilton, Ont.

Investigators say the suspect attempted a “targeted arson” with a blow torch around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in a utility room at an apartment with some 200 units on Oxford Street near York Boulevard.

The 36-year-old, identified by Hamilton Police in a release, was charged after tips from the public led to his arrest.

He’s facing three offences in all, including arson and possession of incendiary material.

With the assistance of the public, Hamilton Police have arrested a 36-year-old man for arson to a multi-unit apartment that occurred in February this year. READ MORE: https://t.co/f0hCkPO9zr — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 25, 2023