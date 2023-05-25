Man facing charges in attempted ‘targeted arson’ at Hamilton apartment

Police have charged a man in an arson probe at a multi-unit apartment in downtown Hamilton, Ont.
Investigators say the suspect attempted a “targeted arson” with a blow torch around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in a utility room at an apartment with some 200 units on Oxford Street near York Boulevard.
The 36-year-old, identified by Hamilton Police in a release, was charged after tips from the public led to his arrest.
He’s facing three offences in all, including arson and possession of incendiary material.
Comments