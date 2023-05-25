Menu

Politics

B.C. premier to skip China during 2-week Asia trade mission

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 25, 2023 3:05 pm
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Feb. 5, 2023. View image in full screen
B.C. Premier David Eby speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Feb. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbia Premier David Eby is heading to Asia on a trade mission that makes stops in Japan, Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.

But the premier’s tour itinerary, released by his office on the day of his departure, does not include China.

Eby says in a statement the overseas mission will bolster B.C.’s trade and investment ties in the Indo-Pacific region, the world’s fastest growing economic zone.

B.C. cabinet ministers Josie Osborne and Brenda Bailey, and Jagrup Brar, the New Democrat government’s minister of state for trade, will accompany Eby on the trip.

The statement says the premier and his ministers will meet with government and economic leaders in the Asian countries on issues of trade and investment, and discuss partnership opportunities ranging from clean technology to critical minerals and communications technology.

The statement says Eby and his ministers return June 7.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

