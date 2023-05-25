Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead after vehicles crashes on residential street in north-central Edmonton

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted May 25, 2023 12:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Impairment, speed considered factors in fatal south Edmonton collision'
Impairment, speed considered factors in fatal south Edmonton collision
Edmonton police say impairment and speed are considered factors in a collision along Gateway Boulevard that left a man in his 60s dead – Oct 21, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person died Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in north-central Edmonton, according to Edmonton police.

Police asked drivers to avoid 120 Avenue between 86 Street and 88 Street around 7:30 a.m.

Global News crews saw police investigating the collision on the residential street in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, where a grey SUV was seen with its front end smashed in, airbags deployed and missing one tire.

Trending Now

More to come…

More on Canada
Fatal CollisionEdmonton TrafficEdmonton roadsEdmonton collisionAlberta AvenueEdmonton fatal collisionFatal Single-vehicle Collision
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers