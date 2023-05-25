1 dead after vehicles crashes on residential street in north-central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

One person died Thursday following a single-vehicle crash in north-central Edmonton, according to Edmonton police.

Police asked drivers to avoid 120 Avenue between 86 Street and 88 Street around 7:30 a.m.

Global News crews saw police investigating the collision on the residential street in the Alberta Avenue neighbourhood, where a grey SUV was seen with its front end smashed in, airbags deployed and missing one tire.

More to come…