Saskatoon morning news rewind: Thursday, May 25

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Public Schools kindergarten learning expansion, e-scooters and Remai Modern, and the world’s friendliest cat.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Thursday, May. 25, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Family Matters: Kindergarten learning expansion for Saskatoon Public Schools

Pearl Bayda, early learning consultant with SPS, said they are excited to expand their full day, every day English programming.

She said this will increase the number of schools offering this program, going to 25 schools from 13.

She said this could mean some schools could end up with more than one program.

3:52 Kindergarten Expansion at Saskatoon Public Schools

City Coun. Troy Davies talks e-scooters and art galleries

Ward 4 Coun. Troy Davies said the Remai Modern art gallery was $8.2 million over budget but noted that won’t be coming out of taxpayer pockets.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have those dollars in our reserves to make sure to make sure that’s covered.

Davies said he was looking forward to trying the new e-scooters in Saskatoon, noting it’s a pilot program for two years.

4:00 City Councillor Troy Davies talks E-scooters and art galleries

Ravioli, the world’s friendliest cat, steals the show on Adopt a Pet

Sheila Gibbons with the Saskatoon SPCA said Ravioli is not an aloof cat that will just pass you in the hallway.

“He is in your face, he wants pets, he wants attention, he wants cuddles, and he is ready for a forever home.”

Gibbons also talked about the 50/50 raffle with the grand prize draw on June 1, noting they were almost up to $50,000.

Story continues below advertisement

3:36 Adopt A Pet : SPCA “Ravioli”

Global News Morning Weather: Thursday, May. 25

Light showers turning to clouds — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Thursday, May. 25, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.