Manitoba to make announcement in response to domestic violence calls

The province will be making an announcement regarding domestic violence calls Thursday at 11 a.m. outside Winnipeg Police headquarters.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen will be joined by WPS Insp. Eric Luke.

The announcement is expected to be in response to an increasing number of domestic violence and disputes responses. The number of incidents has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Canada reports.

Global News will be livestreaming the event here.