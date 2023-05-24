Toronto rental scam: Man allegedly threatened to assault prospective tenant who confronted him

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man officers believe threatened to assault a prospective tenant who said he had duped them through an alleged rental scam in Toronto.

Toronto police said between January and May a man advertised a room on Weston Road for rent using Facebook Marketplace. He apparently posed as the property owner under the name Diamon Dallas Taylor.

Investigators said prospective tenants would be required to pay an $800 deposit by e-transfer, cash or cheque. After the money was sent, the man would allegedly cease all communications.

In one instance, police said, one person who tried to rent the unit confronted the man about the deposit. The man allegedly threatened to assault the prospective tenant when they took issue with him not returning their deposit.

On Tuesday, police said they arrested a 47-year-old man from Toronto. He was charged with fraud over $5,000, uttering threats and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Police said there may be more victims.