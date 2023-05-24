Menu

Politics

Alberta election: UCP government promise to prevent government from future tax hikes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 24, 2023 4:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Decision Alberta: Provincial election comes at critical economic time'
Decision Alberta: Provincial election comes at critical economic time
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley and UCP Leader Danielle Smith have distinctly different visions on how to make the economy prosper, and it's one of the sticking points in this election campaign. Heather Yourex-West explains how the two parties differ on their economic platforms, and what's been driving business away from the province.
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says her party would bring in legislation to prevent government from increasing personal or business taxes without approval from Albertans.

Smith, at an event in Calgary ahead of Monday’s provincial election, says the first bill would be the Tax Protection Amendment act.

Smith used the announcement to attack NDP Leader Rachel Notley’s proposal to raise corporate taxes by three per cent as part of a three-year fiscal plan.

Smith says the NDP plan to increase those taxes from eight to 11 per cent would kill jobs, burden Alberta families and drive out investors.

She says Albertans have already seen the effect of NDP policies when Notley was elected premier in 2015.

“This election is a choice between a United Conservative Party that’s lowered taxes, balanced the budget, and returned Alberta to its place as the economic powerhouse of Canada or the party that’s done the opposite,” Smith said Wednesday.

Alberta politicsAlberta LegislatureRachel NotleyUCPUnited Conservative PartyDanielle SmithAlberta electionsalberta ucp tax promise
