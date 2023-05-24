School bus seen upside down in Sunshine Coast rollover

Send this page to someone via email

There was an alarming sight for drivers on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast on Wednesday morning after a big, yellow school bus rolled almost entirely upside down.

A video of the scene shows the large school bus on its roof on the side of Highway 101 in Madeira Park on the Sunshine Coast.

2:02 Small plane crashes near Langley airport

Mounties said there was one child on board, along with the driver, when it tipped over around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the child was picked up by their guardian at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“No other vehicles were involved,” said Sunshine Coast RCMP Const. Karen Whitby.

“The highway will have traffic disruptions as specialized equipment will be needed to right the bus and remove it from the roadway.”

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.