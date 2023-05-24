Menu

Canada

School bus seen upside down in Sunshine Coast rollover

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 4:14 pm
School bus seen rolled over in Pender Harbour
A video submitted to Global News shows the school bus almost upside down after it rolled early Wednesday morning in Pender Harbour on the Sunshine Coast.
There was an alarming sight for drivers on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast on Wednesday morning after a big, yellow school bus rolled almost entirely upside down.

A video of the scene shows the large school bus on its roof on the side of Highway 101 in Madeira Park on the Sunshine Coast.

Mounties said there was one child on board, along with the driver, when it tipped over around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the child was picked up by their guardian at the scene and the driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“No other vehicles were involved,” said Sunshine Coast RCMP Const. Karen Whitby.

“The highway will have traffic disruptions as specialized equipment will be needed to right the bus and remove it from the roadway.”

It is unclear what caused the crash at this time.

Sunshine CoastPender HarbourSunshine Coast RCMPBC rolled school busBC school busPender Harbour school busSchool bus rolled overSunshine Coast bus rolledSunshine Coast school bus
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

