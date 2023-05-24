Two charged after search in Manitoba First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are facing charges after two homes were searched in Fisher River Cree Nation last week.

RCMP say Fisher River officers seized 152 grams of cannabis, more than $2,200 in cash, 25 packs of unstamped cigarettes, five bottles of liquor and more than 60 cans of beer in a May 19 raid at two residences in the community.

Searches were done at two different residences as part of an ongoing investigation.

The two face provincial charges.

Mounties continue to investigate.