Crime

Two charged after search in Manitoba First Nation

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 24, 2023 3:48 pm
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
A 46-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman are facing charges after two homes were searched in Fisher River Cree Nation last week.

RCMP say Fisher River officers seized 152 grams of cannabis, more than $2,200 in cash, 25 packs of unstamped cigarettes, five bottles of liquor and more than 60 cans of beer in a May 19 raid at two residences in the community.

Searches were done at two different residences as part of an ongoing investigation.

The two face provincial charges.

Mounties continue to investigate.

Manitoba takes steps to address rural policing concerns
CrimeCannabisManitoba RCMPDrug BustSearch WarrantLiquorRaidFisher River Cree Nationunstamped cigarettes
