London Knights hand out year-end awards

The London Knights organization came together with their families and billet families on Tuesday, May 23 to hold their annual awards ceremony to honour the accomplishments of the 2022-23 season.

London’s year began with an 0-3-1 start but didn’t end until Game 6 of the Ontario Hockey League Championship series. In between the Knights put together a 21-2 stretch and two nine-game winning streaks. London led the league in road victories and will hang Midwest Division and Western Conference championship banners.

The Knights honoured the memory of Abakar Kazbekov at the ceremony by naming the trophy for the Hardest Working Knight after Kazbekov, who passed away during the 2022-23 season. Kazbekov was known for his work ethic and dedication.

It was also announced that Abakar’s billet parents, Sheila and Mike Goring, will make an annual donation to the London Humane Society in his memory.

Here is the list of 2022-23 award winners:

Peter Guertin Longshot Award: Zach Bowen

Bowen was not selected in the OHL Priority Selection as a 16-year old but put up such excellent numbers that London made him a fourth round pick in 2022. He recorded 15 consecutive wins during the year (one short of the OHL rookie record) and won the F.W. Dinty Moore trophy for best goals against average among first-year goaltenders.

Vaughn Custom Sports Most Improved: Denver Barkey

After posting 15 points in his rookie season, Barkey improved to a near point per game average with 59 points this season. He was a plus-17 and finished fifth in OHL playoff scoring with 11 goals and 24 points in 20 games.

Abakar Kazbekov Hardest Working Player Memorial Award: Easton Cowan

When the year began, Cowan’s name was not being mentioned as a potential NHL draft pick but the more National Hockey League scouts watched him, the more his skill and most importantly his relentless work ethic showed through the more Cowan’s name came up.

Cowan’s name is expected to be called quite early in the seven rounds of the NHL Draft in Nashville, Tenn., June 28-29.

Coulter’s Pharmacy Three Star Cup: George Diaco

Diaco returned to his hometown team and native and had multiple first star performances that often included highlight reel goals and overtime heroics. Diaco earned 15 stars at home this year.

Players Player: Sean McGurn

This award represents the London Knights motto: hopeful and humble. McGurn was named co-captain in October and was an incredibly consistent performer on and off the ice.

Best Defensive Forward Award: Ryan Winterton

Winterton was a key penalty killer who may have been the best backchecker in the league. Winterton’s defensive ability created turnovers that resulted in offensive opportunities.

Winterton was not in attendance because he has been recalled by the Seattle Kraken to play for the AHL’s Coachella Valley Firebirds in the Calder Cup playoffs.

Rookie of the Year: Oliver Bonk

In his first full season, Bonk had 40 points which ranked him second among all first-year defencemen. Bonk was invited to play in the 2023 Top Prospects game where it was his job to shut down Connor Bedard.

Bedard was held pointless in the game and finished minus-2.

Source for Sports Best Defenceman: Logan Mailloux

Mailloux led all OHL defenceman in goals with 25. He played massive minutes for London in all situations and owned one of the most feared shots from the point. Mailloux became even more dangerous with his shot selection which kept opposing goaltenders guessing every time he turned toward the net.

Knight Fan Favorite: Brett Brochu

Brochu ended his OHL career as one of the greatest Knights of all time. He leaves with the second-most goaltender wins in team history despite missing an entire year due to the pandemic.

Scholastic Player of the Year: Denver Barkey

Barkey earned a 92.6-per cent average in Grade 12 and had marks at or above 94 per cent in four classes. Barkey was also an OHL Scholastic Player of the Month recipient during the 2022-23 season.

Don Brankley Community Service Award: George Diaco

Diaco is an example of a Londoner making London proud. He made regular visits to the Children’s hospital and community events, was a part of Hockey Gives Blood and always took time for young kids. Diaco was one of those young fans who came to games at Budweiser Gardens long before he became a Knight.

Leading Scorer: Sean McGurn

McGurn posted a career-best 83 points this season and then added 26 more in 21 playoff games.

Sportsmanship and Ability Award: George Diaco

Diaco had 76 points in 66 games and only recorded 25 total penalty minutes.

Intensity Award: Brett Brochu

Brochu’s intensity is known for making those around his teammates better. He is the kind of player who identifies areas in his game that can make himself or his teammates better and then works on them until they are a strength.

Playoff Performer: Ryan Winterton

Winterton led all players in the OHL playoffs with 29 points in 21 games.

Heart Trophy: Ethan MacKinnon

Unlike the NHL’s Hart Trophy this award represents a player who plays with heart every time he is on the ice. MacKinnon grew up watching the Knights and is known as a tremendous teammate who plays the right way.

MVP: Sean McGurn and Logan Mailloux

McGurn and Mailloux are easy to find for their offensive abilities but they each own all-around games that will make any team they play for successful.