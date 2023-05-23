Winnipeg firefighters battle Mountain Avenue blaze

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters battled another blaze at a vacant building Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a two-storey commercial building on Mountain Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. with reports of a fire.

Upon arriving they found smoke and flames and battled the blaze from inside. The fire was declared under control one hour later.

A search of the building found no occupants, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The commercial space was the second vacant building to catch fire on Tuesday. Firefighters were called to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey house in the 500 block of William Avenue just 12 hours earlier with reports of a fire.

Crews fought the flames from the outside of the building before declaring it under control at 1:05 a.m. No one was hurt.

The vacant house has previous damage from fires which occurred in May 2022, March 2023 and April 2023.