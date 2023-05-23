Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Winnipeg firefighters battle Mountain Avenue blaze

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 6:29 pm
The remains of a house fire on Flora Avenue is pictured above in April 2023. View image in full screen
The remains of a house fire on Flora Avenue is pictured above in April 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg firefighters battled another blaze at a vacant building Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a two-storey commercial building on Mountain Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. with reports of a fire.

Upon arriving they found smoke and flames and battled the blaze from inside. The fire was declared under control one hour later.

A search of the building found no occupants, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The commercial space was the second vacant building to catch fire on Tuesday. Firefighters were called to a vacant two-and-a-half-storey house in the 500 block of William Avenue just 12 hours earlier with reports of a fire.

Crews fought the flames from the outside of the building before declaring it under control at 1:05 a.m. No one was hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

The vacant house has previous damage from fires which occurred in May 2022, March 2023 and April 2023.

Click to play video: 'Vacant buildings continue to spell trouble for Winnipeg'
Vacant buildings continue to spell trouble for Winnipeg
FireHouse FireWinnipeg fireWinnipeg firefightersBuilding FireVacant buildingFire Paramedic Service
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers