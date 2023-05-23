Menu

Crime

2 teens charged after armed robberies reported in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 4:36 pm
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Two teens have been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said between April 9 and May 9, officers received reports of robberies in the Queen Street East and Hambly Avenue, Kingston Road and Cathedral Bluffs Drive and Danforth Avenue and Pape Avenue areas.

Police said in each incident, two boys allegedly entered a convenience store while wearing masks.

Officers said one boy allegedly produced a handgun. In two incidents police allege the other boy produced a knife.

According to police, the suspects approached an employee and allegedly demanded cash.

“In one incident, an employee was assaulted and transported to hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a news release.

Police said the suspects allegedly obtained cash before fleeing the scenes.

Officers said on May 18, investigators identified two suspects and executed a search warrant in connection with the investigation.

Police said one of the boys was arrested.

“At the time of the search, officers recovered items of evidentiary value related to the investigation,” officers alleged.

According to police, on May 18 the other suspect turned himself in and was taken into custody.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto has been charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm, two counts of disguise with intent, assault causing bodily harm and two counts each of carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

A 15-year-old boy from Toronto was charged with three counts each of robbery with a firearm and disguise with intent, carrying a concealed weapon, weapons dangerous and one count of uttering threats.

Both teens were scheduled to appear in court on May 18.

The accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

