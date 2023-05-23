Guelph police find three high-end SUVs reported stolen in the GTA

Send this page to someone via email

Three stolen high-end sport utility vehicles have been recovered in Guelph.

Guelph police went to a parking lot in the area of Bristol and Roland streets around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say they arrived to find a 2021 Range Rover that had been reported stolen in Peel Region.

They also located two Lexus SUVs in the same parking lot. It was later determined that the two vehicles were reported stolen in the Toronto area.

All three vehicles were seized and taken to police headquarters for further examination.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7539 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.