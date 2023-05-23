Menu

Canada

One Manitoban dead after highway rollover

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted May 23, 2023 3:10 pm
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
An RCMP police vehicle is shown in this April 28, 2023 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
A Brandon man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover over the weekend.

On May 21 at about 9:45 p.m., Virden RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 3 near Road 162 West. Officers arrived to find a car flipped over inside the fenceline on a property adjacent to the highway.

Initial investigation determined the vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 3 at a high rate of speed when it lost control and rolled several times before going through a fence and landing on its roof.

A 19-year-old male from Brandon, and the lone occupant of the vehicle, was not wearing his seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He received emergency treatment but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP and a forensic collision reconstructionist are continuing their investigation.

RCMPSpeedingRolloverFatal AccidentManitoba HighwayVirdenVirden RCMPVehicle Accident
