Saskatchewan senator fourth in country for highest travel expenses

A recently released financial review placed one Saskatchewan senator fourth in the country for highest travel expenses over the course of three months.

The quarterly review done by the Senate of Canada between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022, added up the air, bus and train travel expenses paid by each senator attending senate sittings.

Conservative Senator Denise Batters from Saskatchewan spent $31,733. 42 on travel expenses, including a $4,037.04 round-trip ticket to Ottawa.

Other senators from the province came in much lower on the charts with Pamela Wallin at $18,411.83, Marty Klyne at $16,545.96, David Arnot at $10,036.34, and Brent Cotter at $8,588.68.

Marilou McPhedran from Manitoba took the lead by almost $20,000 with three months’ travel expenses costing $54,059.16.

Along with travel expenses, the senators are also scrutinized for costs relating to office, living, and hospitality expenses during their trips to and from Ottawa.

During the same period pre-pandemic in 2019, no senator spent more than $35,000. The second highest expense was just over $25,000.