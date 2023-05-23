Menu

Money

Mountain Equipment Co. to open New Brunswick store amid East Coast expansion

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2023 12:41 pm
Outdoor retailer Mountain Equipment Co. is opening a new store in New Brunswick this summer as it expands its brick-and-mortar presence on Canada’s East Coast.

The Vancouver-based company says the Moncton store will be the second in the region, joining its longtime Halifax location.

MEC says the 1,500-square-metre store — roughly the size of a standard hockey rink — will be stocked with outdoor gear and clothing.

It says an extra area in the back of the store will accommodate the future addition of a bike shop and rental equipment program.

The company says it’s recruiting local outdoor experts for a variety of positions, including general manager.

The store is slated to open in August.

Peter Hlynsky, the retailer’s chief operations officer, says the store will serve the region’s passionate outdoor community.

“Moncton is a hub city in the Maritimes with an abundance of local and provincial wild spaces, ideal for camping, hiking, climbing, biking, paddling, and cross-country skiing,” he said in a statement.

“We are looking forward to helping new customers and members gear-up for their outdoor adventures.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

