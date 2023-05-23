Defending Grey Cup champion Toronto Argos unveil new 2023 uniform colours

The Toronto Argonauts will celebrate their 150th anniversary sporting a different look.

The CFL club unveiled its new uniforms Tuesday for the 2023 season, stating the home and away jerseys will consist of Cambridge and Oxford blues rather than the more traditional Oxford blue colour. However in the new uniforms, only the numbers will be Oxford blue, with the remainder being the Cambridge colour.

However, the new colour is more like a light or power blue than Cambridge. And the uniform now is more in line with the Argos’ new helmet colour, which the CFL team unveiled earlier this month.

The Argos begin defence of their 2022 Grey Cup title June 18 when they visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Toronto’s first regular-season home game is slated for June 25 versus the Edmonton Elks.

View image in full screen Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly sports the new Argonauts uniform as he poses in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Toronto Argonauts

The helmet features an oversized version of the Argos boat logo that returned in 2020. It exemplifies the team’s “Pull Together” mantra as each oar works in unison propelling the boat forward.

The new uniforms, designed in partnership with New Era, features sleeker lines and shape as the mesh is a custom laser cut pattern to create a ‘wave’ effect. Six oars appear on each shoulder to represent the 12 players on the field while a single oar on each side of the pants replaces the traditional stripe.

The numbers are a bespoke number set influenced by a Royal Canadian Navy ship but have been modernized and sized to fill out the jersey. Inside the collar is the team’s motto, ‘Pull Together.’

“We are looking forward to an exciting season ahead as we celebrate 150 years of Toronto Argonauts football and these new uniforms pay tribute to our history while also creating a modern identity on the field that will bring pride to the team and to each player who wears it,” Argos general manager Mike (Pinball) Clemons said in a statement. “We hope you join us as we take the field in our new uniforms, commemorating a century and a half of Argonaut football as we defend the Grey Cup championship for an 18th time.”