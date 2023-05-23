Menu

London Calling: The Last Dinner Party and Nothing Matters

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 23, 2023 8:52 am
Men can sing about sex all they want and no one bats an eye. But if an all-female group wants to be just as explicit, there’s still some kind of backlash. That’s what we’re seeing with The Last Dinner Party, an English band with this one single (you’ll hear what has some people bent out of shape when you get to the chorus.) Others are asking if they’re the real deal or some kind of industry construction.

The Last Dinner Party is certainly off to a good start, though. They’ve already been signed by QPrime, the same management company used by Metallica and Muse. They’ve got a record deal with Island. Comparisons are being made to everyone from ABBA to Florence + The Machine to Kate Bush to Tori Amos. We need to keep tabs on them.

 

