Canada

North Shore Rescue warns about conditions after busy long weekend

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 7:46 pm
North Shore Rescue volunteers gear up for a long-line rescue on Mon. March 6, 2023. View image in full screen
North Shore Rescue crews say it may seem safe to go on some hikes, but conditions are still dangerous and there is still some snow on the ground at higher elevations. Global News
North Shore Rescue is issuing a warning on holiday Monday for hikers to be more prepared if they are heading out into the wilderness.

Crews were called out to four rescues over the weekend and another one on Monday that saw North Vancouver Fire Rescue crews called to Lynn Canyon where they rescued a man successfully.

“It’s been a very busy weekend so far,” Jim Loree, a search manager with North Shore Rescue.

The first call came in on Friday night when Keen Lau jumped into Cypress Creek after his neighbour’s dog. Three more calls came in on Saturday afternoon, with one being a hiker hit by a small avalanche on the Howe Sound Crest Trail.

Another call came in for someone with a shoulder injury near Black Mountain and then a hiker with an ankle injury near Saint Marks.

“Messaging is we really want people to be prepared when they’re going out into the wilderness,” Loree said. “In every case, there were some injuries involved and the other rescues. Slips have been a big one and there’s still lots of snow up high. So footwear is really important. It can be still icy and slippery. Microspikes are recommended and up high it still can get quite cold. So having extra clothing is really important as well.”

Click to play video: 'New study tracks North Shore Rescue medical callouts'
New study tracks North Shore Rescue medical callouts

Loree said the warmer temperatures and the spring runoff means that the creeks are running high and can be really treacherous with slippery rocks, steep banks, clifts and some trails that cross the creeks.

“Any hikers heading out into the backcountry just need to take extra precautions, (and) take the right equipment.”

Loree said it is tragic that Lau lost his life and he recommends not going into a rushing creek after an animal, and calling for help.

“We have ropes and things like that and people trained to go into these situations where we can affect a rescue,” he added.

“I know it’s it can be hard, but we really want to ensure people stay safe and really do that risk assessment before jumping in there to save a pet.”

Click to play video: 'North Shore Search and Rescue called for ‘surprising’ number of non-trauma calls'
North Shore Search and Rescue called for ‘surprising’ number of non-trauma calls
