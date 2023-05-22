Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Deacon’s corner construction begins May 23

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 6:59 pm
a map indicating an intersection southeast of Winnipeg called Deacon's corner View image in full screen
The intersection at Highway 1 and Provincial Road 207 will be temporarily controlled by flagpeople May 23. Temporary traffic control signage will be in place from May 23 until roadwork is complete in October 2023.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Construction will begin tomorrow on a busy intersection southeast of Winnipeg, causing traffic delays.

The intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway at Provincial Road (PR) 207, also known as Deacon’s Corner, will undergo reconstruction.

Flagpeople will control traffic May 23 beginning at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Once the temporary shutdown is complete, traffic control signage will be in place at the intersection until fall. According to Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure (MTI), the project will continue until October 2023.

Trending Now

MTI advises residents and businesses in Lorette to use PR 405 to avoid delays.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all traffic signs and expect delays in the area until the roadwork is completed.

For more information, visit manitoba511.ca.

Advertisement
More on Canada
winnipegConstructionHighway 1Trans-Canada HighwayHwy 1Deacon's CornerPR 207
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers