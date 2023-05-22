Deacon’s corner construction begins May 23

See more sharing options

Construction will begin tomorrow on a busy intersection southeast of Winnipeg, causing traffic delays.

The intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway at Provincial Road (PR) 207, also known as Deacon’s Corner, will undergo reconstruction.

Flagpeople will control traffic May 23 beginning at 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Once the temporary shutdown is complete, traffic control signage will be in place at the intersection until fall. According to Manitoba Transportation and Infrastructure (MTI), the project will continue until October 2023.

MTI advises residents and businesses in Lorette to use PR 405 to avoid delays.

Motorists are encouraged to obey all traffic signs and expect delays in the area until the roadwork is completed.

For more information, visit manitoba511.ca.