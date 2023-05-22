Menu

Canada

New photo of missing 12-year-old Surrey girl released as tips pour in

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 5:05 pm
Surrey RCMP says Akila Geng remains missing Monday, after last being seen on May 15.
Surrey RCMP says Akila Geng remains missing Monday, after last being seen on May 15.
Surrey RCMP says it has received many tips from the public about 12-year-old Akila Geng, but she remains missing.

Investigators have released an additional photo of the girl in order to generate more tips.

Police said in a news release Monday that based on the tips and third-party sightings, Geng is believed to be in the Vancouver area and in the company of others, including another youth.

“Each tip is being followed up on as investigators seek to confirm her well-being firsthand,” Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

Geng was reported missing to police on May 17, following a confirmed last sighting by her family on May 15 at 4 a.m. near the intersection of 136A Street and 92 Avenue.

Surrey RCMP says Akila Geng remains missing Monday, after last being seen on May 15.
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?

Geng is described as 5ft-1in, approximately 111 lbs with braided hair.  She was last seen wearing a red sweater, red shirt, red shorts and white and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or call 911.

