Montreal business torched for 2nd time in 16 days

Montreal police say they’re investigating the second arson attack in just over two weeks at a business in the city’s St-Laurent borough.

Police spokeswoman Const. Caroline Chevrefils says multiple windows were broken at the business and it appears that more than one incendiary device was thrown inside.

Chevrefils says police have recovered one of the incendiary devices.

She alleges the business was also targeted by an arson attack on May 7.

No one was injured in the fire, but the business suffered serious damage, mostly from the sprinkler system.

It’s the second arson in the St-Laurent borough in three days and comes amid a wave of arson attacks in Montreal that police believe are often linked to extortion attempts.