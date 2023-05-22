Collision in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County claims life of 74-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a collision on Highway 16 in Meaghers Hill in Guysborough County has claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.

Police, Fire and EHS were called to the collision at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“RCMP officers learned that a pickup truck travelling north toward Antigonish and a car travelling south toward Guysborough collided at a slight curve on Hwy. 16 between Old Monastery Rd. and Reddys Hill Rd.,” RCMP said in a release.

The driver of the car, a 74-year-old Larry’s River woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who was a 50-year-old man from Haver Boucher, suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Both were the only occupants of their vehicles.

“There is no indication of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the collision; the investigation is ongoing,” RCMP said.

That section of highway was closed for about 10 hours as police investigated.