Canada

Collision in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County claims life of 74-year-old woman

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 22, 2023 12:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Halifax: May 19'
Global News at 6 Halifax: May 19
Global News at 6 Halifax from May 19, 2023.
RCMP in Nova Scotia say a collision on Highway 16 in Meaghers Hill in Guysborough County has claimed the life of a 74-year-old woman.

Police, Fire and EHS were called to the collision at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“RCMP officers learned that a pickup truck travelling north toward Antigonish and a car travelling south toward Guysborough collided at a slight curve on Hwy. 16 between Old Monastery Rd. and Reddys Hill Rd.,” RCMP said in a release.

The driver of the car, a 74-year-old Larry’s River woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who was a 50-year-old man from Haver Boucher, suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Both were the only occupants of their vehicles.

“There is no indication of drugs or alcohol being a factor in the collision; the investigation is ongoing,” RCMP said.

That section of highway was closed for about 10 hours as police investigated.

