Politics

Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet scores 97.25 per cent in confidence vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2023 6:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Federal Budget 2023: Bloc says plan lacks health-care coverage, will not support it'
Federal Budget 2023: Bloc says plan lacks health-care coverage, will not support it
WATCH: Federal Budget 2023: Bloc says plan lacks health-care coverage, will not support it – Mar 28, 2023
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet scored 97.25 per cent in a confidence vote at his party’s national convention on Saturday.

It was the first test of his leadership since Blanchet was acclaimed leader of the sovereigntist party in January 2019.

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet speaks to reporters during the party’s national congress in Drummondville, Que., Sunday, May 21, 2023. View image in full screen
Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet speaks to reporters during the party’s national congress in Drummondville, Que., Sunday, May 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Under Blanchet, the party has won 32 seats in back to back federal elections in 2019 and 2021.

During a speech earlier in the day, Blanchet sought to bring together all sovereigntists in the different parties, describing his party as a one-stop shop for all sovereigntists but insisting the Parti Québécois was the party’s “main vehicle in Quebec.”

Click to play video: 'Bloc MP gets standing ovation after sharing personal story ahead of world autism awareness day'
Bloc MP gets standing ovation after sharing personal story ahead of world autism awareness day

The members adopted a proposal to that effect, recognizing the Bloc’s role is to bring separatists of all stripes under one roof while recognizing its historical links to the PQ, whose leader, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, addressed the convention on Friday.

Trending Now

More than 100 proposals are up for debate during the convention which will wrap up on Sunday in Drummondville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Click to play video: 'Bloc Québécois tables motion in Ottawa challenging ties to British monarchy'
Bloc Québécois tables motion in Ottawa challenging ties to British monarchy
More on Politics
QuebecBloc QuebecoisYves-Francois BlanchetPQConventionPaul St-Pierre Plamondonconfidence voteDrummondvillevote of confidenceBloc LeaderFederal PartyBloc party conventionsovereigntists
© 2023 The Canadian Press

