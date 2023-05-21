Riders don formal attire for charity motorcycle ride that “breaks stereotypes”

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg motorcycle enthusiasts donned their Sunday best and took to the streets today, riding through Winnipeg for a good cause.

The Winnipeg edition of the annual Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) attracted over 50 stylish riders. The event, which started in Sydney, Australia in 2012, is a way to raise funds for charities supporting men’s mental and physical health. Riders wear their suits, tuxedos, and formal attire for a leisurely cruise through town on vintage and classic motorcycles.

“Part of that is to create awareness and a spectacle… to get them questioning, ‘Why are people dressed like this, riding motorcycles?” said organizer Louis Rondeau.

Rondeau has participated in the ride for the past six years. Winnipeg is one of 29 Canadian cities taking part, and Winnipeg riders have raised over $10,000 for Movember Canada, a men’s charity that focuses on prostate cancer and mental health.

“For me, it’s more about the men’s mental health part,” Rondeau said. “It’s about getting men to talk about their feelings, and it’s ok to have feelings. Kind of breaking some of the typical motorcyclist stereotypes.”

According to Statistics Canada, suicide rates are three times higher in men than in women. Suicidal ideation also rose during the pandemic across the whole population. Rondeau loves seeing other motorcycle enthusiasts work to raise money together for the many fundraising rides in Manitoba throughout the year.

“The motorcycle community is usually fairly tight, and we participate in all kinds of rides,” he said.

The DGR has raised over $50 million for men’s health since 2012, and Canadian riders have collected another $300,000 this year. But Rondeau says it’s not just about the numbers.

“Everyone really enjoys this event. It’s a lot of fun!” he said.