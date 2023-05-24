Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ongoing History: When it comes to music vs. tech, tech almost always wins (part 2)

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 24, 2023 8:00 am
Ongoing History: When it comes to music vs. tech, tech almost always wins (part 2) - image View image in full screen
Corus Radio
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Musical purists have always been wary of how new technologies might affect what they do. In the 1920s, musicians and record companies were frightened to death of a new thing called “radio” for a couple of reasons.

First, if people could hear music in their homes for free, why would they ever go out to see musical performances ever again? Second, if radio stations played records, who would ever buy records?

In both cases, the fear was that this new tech would wipe out hundreds if not thousands of jobs. There were protests and strikes and demands that radio stations not be allowed to play records as part of their daily programming.

Trending Now

After a period of adjustment, everyone realized that music on the radio was a good thing for everyone and things settled down. But not for long. More next time.

Advertisement
More on Entertainment
MusicTechnologyAlan CrosstechRadioOngoing Historyrecorded music
© 2023 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers