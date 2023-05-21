12-year-old girl missing for 6 days: Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey police are turning to the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Akila Geng was last seen on Monday, May 15, around 4 a.m. near the 9100-block of 136A Street in Surrey, which is just off King George Boulevard.

View image in full screen A photo handed out by police of the missing girl. Surrey RCMP

She has not been seen or heard from since. Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Geng is described as standing five-feet-one-inch tall, around 111 pounds with dark brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, red shirt, red shorts, and white and blue shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Geng is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.