Canada

12-year-old girl missing for 6 days: Surrey RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 4:20 pm
Mounties in Surrey are asking the public to assist in a missing youth case. View image in full screen
Mounties in Surrey are asking the public to assist in a missing youth case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Surrey police are turning to the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Akila Geng was last seen on Monday, May 15, around 4 a.m. near the 9100-block of 136A Street in Surrey, which is just off King George Boulevard.

missing surrey girl View image in full screen
A photo handed out by police of the missing girl. Surrey RCMP

She has not been seen or heard from since. Police and family are concerned for her well-being.

Geng is described as standing five-feet-one-inch tall, around 111 pounds with dark brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, red shirt, red shorts, and white and blue shoes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Geng is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Search for missing West Vancouver man ends in tragedy
