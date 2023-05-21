Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Brampton, Ont. crashes sends 3 to hospital with injuries

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 2:55 pm
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the crash was reported around midday on Sunday in the area of Mississauga Road and Steeles Avenue.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Paramedics told Global News they transported three adults to hospital, two in serious condition and one in stable condition.

Road closures were in place immediately after the collision.

Click to play video: 'Surveillance video shows violent Brampton crash'
Surveillance video shows violent Brampton crash
peel regional policeBramptonPeel RegionPRPBrampton CollisionSteeles AvenueMississauga Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers