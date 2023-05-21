Brampton, Ont. crashes sends 3 to hospital with injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont., police say.

Peel Regional Police said the crash was reported around midday on Sunday in the area of Mississauga Road and Steeles Avenue.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Paramedics told Global News they transported three adults to hospital, two in serious condition and one in stable condition.

Road closures were in place immediately after the collision.