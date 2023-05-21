Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

‘The world is watching’: Large crowds in Vancouver protests executions in Iran

By Negar Mojtahedi Global News
Posted May 21, 2023 1:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Protests condemning executions in Iran'
Protests condemning executions in Iran
There has been a global outcry after the Islamic Republic executed three protesters Friday morning. In Vancouver, a large crowd took to the streets, joining others around the world to demonstrate their outrage and demand change.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands took to the streets in Vancouver, across the country and around the world to demonstrate against the Islamic Republic of Iran, outraged by the execution of three protesters.

Anti-regime rallies have been calling for an end to the Islamic Republic, erupting in cities across Iran.

On Friday, the regime hanged Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi in the city of Isfahan.

The Islamic Republic charged them with “waging war against God.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Iran on execution spree'
Iran on execution spree

Amnesty International said the trial used “torture-tainted ‘confessions.’” In a leaked audio recording from prison, Kazemi said he was forced to make false confessions after interrogators tortured him.

The three men took part in anti-regime protests ignited by the in-custody death of Mahsa Jina Amini on Sept. 16 2022 for allegedly improperly wearing her mandatory hijab.

In anticipation of their imminent execution, the three men appealed in a handwritten note for public support, stating, “Don’t let them kill us.”

Kazemi’s cousin, Amir Kazemi, verified the authenticity of the latter in an interview with Prague-based Farsi language Radiofarda.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Chilling execution spree in Iran'
Chilling execution spree in Iran

“The Islamic regime has been executing innocent people for the past 44 years,” said Mira Nassiri, a demonstrator in Vancouver. “We are so worried about our young generation whose only demand is freedom and justice.”

Trending Now

“The world is watching,” said Vancouver protester Behdad, whose last name Global News has agreed to withhold for his safety. “Everybody is talking but we don’t see any action.”

According to Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, from Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, in the past three and half months, Iran has executed 267 people.

“More than five people are executed every day,” Amiry-Moghaddam said. “You won’t find numbers like that anywhere else.”

The United Nations calls the record “abominable.”

More on World
Global BCIranProtestJusticeHuman RightsRallyPS752Islamic RepublicExecutionsNews HourHangingRegimeFlight752MajidKazemiSaeedYaghoubiSalehMirhashemi
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers