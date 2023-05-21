‘The world is watching’: Large crowds in Vancouver protests executions in Iran

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands took to the streets in Vancouver, across the country and around the world to demonstrate against the Islamic Republic of Iran, outraged by the execution of three protesters.

Anti-regime rallies have been calling for an end to the Islamic Republic, erupting in cities across Iran.

On Friday, the regime hanged Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi in the city of Isfahan.

The Islamic Republic charged them with “waging war against God.”

Amnesty International said the trial used “torture-tainted ‘confessions.’” In a leaked audio recording from prison, Kazemi said he was forced to make false confessions after interrogators tortured him.

The three men took part in anti-regime protests ignited by the in-custody death of Mahsa Jina Amini on Sept. 16 2022 for allegedly improperly wearing her mandatory hijab.

In anticipation of their imminent execution, the three men appealed in a handwritten note for public support, stating, “Don’t let them kill us.”

Kazemi’s cousin, Amir Kazemi, verified the authenticity of the latter in an interview with Prague-based Farsi language Radiofarda.

"We need your help. Don't let them kill us."

Note smuggled out of prison where protesters Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi & Saeed Yaghoubi face imminent risk of execution @khamenei_ir must stop their execution NOW #StopExecutionsInIran #نگذارید_ما_را_بکشندhttps://t.co/t5557QApej pic.twitter.com/qziQWHztVJ — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) May 17, 2023

“The Islamic regime has been executing innocent people for the past 44 years,” said Mira Nassiri, a demonstrator in Vancouver. “We are so worried about our young generation whose only demand is freedom and justice.”

“The world is watching,” said Vancouver protester Behdad, whose last name Global News has agreed to withhold for his safety. “Everybody is talking but we don’t see any action.”

According to Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, from Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, in the past three and half months, Iran has executed 267 people.

“More than five people are executed every day,” Amiry-Moghaddam said. “You won’t find numbers like that anywhere else.”

The United Nations calls the record “abominable.”