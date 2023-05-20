Calgary police issue warrants to man allegedly threatening women on online dating sites

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service has issued numerous warrants for a man who allegedly threatened women he met through online dating sites.

According to the CPS, three women have come forward to police since early May this year, reporting that they have received messages threatening violence from a man they met on a dating site.

The first woman said she recently met and interacted with a man online. When she didn’t respond for several hours, the man allegedly threatened physical harm in a text message. She then blocked his number, but received more threatening text messages from two other numbers.

A second woman said she met a man on a dating site and later met him in person. She later received threatening text messages from him, allegedly saying he will break into her home and harm her.

A third woman told police she allegedly received similar threatening messages from a man with the same description who she met on a dating site, police said.

Police have charged Matthew Edward Williams, 33, with three charges of uttering threats. He is described as five feet nine inches tall, approximately 180 pounds, with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers.