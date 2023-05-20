Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 20, 2023 3:55 pm
A map showing the location of a severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday, May 20, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing the location of a severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Environment Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Okanagan.

Environment Canada, which issued the weather alert just before 11 a.m., says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The weather alert also includes parts of the Shuswap, Similkameen, Boundary and South Thompson regions, as it stretches from Ashcroft in the northwest to Grand Forks in the southeast, and ranges from Merritt in the west to Nakusp in the east.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 19'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 19

Kamloops and Salmon Arm are also under the severe thunderstorm watch.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Okanagan, Environment Canada is calling for a mixed bag of weather for Saturday and Sunday. The forecast features sun, clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Trending Now

Saturday will see a high of 28 C and an overnight low of 15 C, with Sunday reaching 26 C. The forecast for Monday is cloudy with showers and a high of 16 C.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 19'
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 19
OkanaganEnvironment CanadaBC weatherShuswapokanagan weathersimilkameenSevere Thunderstorm Watchboundaryweather alertBC weather alert
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers