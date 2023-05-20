Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the Okanagan.

Environment Canada, which issued the weather alert just before 11 a.m., says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

The weather alert also includes parts of the Shuswap, Similkameen, Boundary and South Thompson regions, as it stretches from Ashcroft in the northwest to Grand Forks in the southeast, and ranges from Merritt in the west to Nakusp in the east.

3:48 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 19

Kamloops and Salmon Arm are also under the severe thunderstorm watch.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Okanagan, Environment Canada is calling for a mixed bag of weather for Saturday and Sunday. The forecast features sun, clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms.

Saturday will see a high of 28 C and an overnight low of 15 C, with Sunday reaching 26 C. The forecast for Monday is cloudy with showers and a high of 16 C.