Sports

Tickets sell out in hours as Halifax Mooseheads return for Game 6 of QMJHL finals

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 20, 2023 2:32 pm
In only a few hours, tickets to cheer on the Halifax Mooseheads in their final home matchup of the QMJHL finals at the Scotiabank Centre have already sold out.

The ticket sale went live on Ticket Atlantic on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m., following Halifax’s 3-2 road victory in Game 5 against the Quebec Remparts on Friday night.

The Mooseheads went into the clash at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City with only one win and three losses in the series, knowing that suffering another defeat would eliminate all hopes of lifting up the Gilles-Courteau Trophy, formally known as the President’s Cup, this season.

Halifax is now looking to complete the come-from-behind fight and tie the series at three wins a piece and force a decisive game seven.

Zachary L’Heureux, a star forward and a recognizable face online after an unusual video of him drinking mustard on the bench went viral last month, made his presence known in Game 5 after missing the prior matchup due to an injury.

“L’Heureux was reinserted into the lineup after missing Game 4 with an upper-body injury and was a force with a goal and an assist to equal the effort from Vidicek who has been one of the best players in this series,” read a release from the Mooseheads detailing the events of Friday evening’s game, noting Vidieck’s efforts also earned him a goal and assist.

Trending Now

“Mathis Rousseau earned the first star honours with 35 saves to preserve the victory.”

It’s the fifth time in franchise history that The Herd has made it into the final two, with their last trip being in the 2018-2019 season, which saw Halifax fall to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in a 4-2 series loss.

Click to play video: 'Halifax Mooseheads owners stop by Global News Morning'
Halifax Mooseheads owners stop by Global News Morning
QMJHLHalifax MooseheadsQuebec RempartsQuebec Major Junior Hockey LeagueScotiabank CentreTicket Atlanticmooseheads game 6scotiabank centre sold out
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

