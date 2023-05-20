Tickets sell out in hours as Halifax Mooseheads return for Game 6 of QMJHL finals

Send this page to someone via email

In only a few hours, tickets to cheer on the Halifax Mooseheads in their final home matchup of the QMJHL finals at the Scotiabank Centre have already sold out.

The ticket sale went live on Ticket Atlantic on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m., following Halifax’s 3-2 road victory in Game 5 against the Quebec Remparts on Friday night.

The Mooseheads went into the clash at the Videotron Centre in Quebec City with only one win and three losses in the series, knowing that suffering another defeat would eliminate all hopes of lifting up the Gilles-Courteau Trophy, formally known as the President’s Cup, this season.

Halifax is now looking to complete the come-from-behind fight and tie the series at three wins a piece and force a decisive game seven.

Some Friday night highlights from a 3-2 Mooseheads victory to force a Game 6 tomorrow afternoon at Scotiabank Centre. #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/hJriFTGR9k — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) May 20, 2023

Zachary L’Heureux, a star forward and a recognizable face online after an unusual video of him drinking mustard on the bench went viral last month, made his presence known in Game 5 after missing the prior matchup due to an injury.

“L’Heureux was reinserted into the lineup after missing Game 4 with an upper-body injury and was a force with a goal and an assist to equal the effort from Vidicek who has been one of the best players in this series,” read a release from the Mooseheads detailing the events of Friday evening’s game, noting Vidieck’s efforts also earned him a goal and assist.

“Mathis Rousseau earned the first star honours with 35 saves to preserve the victory.”

It’s the fifth time in franchise history that The Herd has made it into the final two, with their last trip being in the 2018-2019 season, which saw Halifax fall to the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies in a 4-2 series loss.