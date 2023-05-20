Hydro worker injured while restoring power in Ajax, Ont.

A hydro worker suffered injuries during a serious incident on Friday night, attempting to restore power to residents in Ajax, Ont.
Durham Regional Police told Global News a male hydro worker was injured and taken to hospital around 9 p.m. on Friday. He was part of a team trying to restore power in Ajax following an outage.
A spokesperson for Elexicon Energy said the man was injured in a “serious workplace incident.”
Neither the energy company nor police could confirm the extent of the man’s injuries.
