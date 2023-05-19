B.C. senior missing; police requesting public’s help locating him

Send this page to someone via email

A senior who recently travelled from B.C.’s Interior to the Lower Mainland is missing, and police are requesting the public’s help in locating him.

The Delta Police Department says Edwin Patton, 86, failed to attend a friend’s residence as planned on Thursday after going from Lake Country to Delta.

“He also has not returned home to Lake Country,” Delta police said in a press release. “He was confirmed to be in Tsawwassen on May 18th at 2:40 p.m., but has not been seen since.”

1:01 Friends of Revelstoke man who went missing make public plea for help

Patton is described as a Caucasian male who stands five-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He’s said to be balding with grey hair and has blue eyes.

Story continues below advertisement

He was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, blue jeans and a grey baseball camp that said ‘Grump’ on it.

Police say Patton does not have a cellphone and has no prior history of going missing.

He is driving a blue 2008 Toyota Matrix with B.C. licence plate 544DCH, and it’s unknown if he stayed in the Lower Mainland or travelled back to the Okanagan.

1:01 Calls for additional, inclusive Canada-wide alert systems for missing persons

A family member says he was seen along the Coquihalla on Thursday evening. Last night, a heavy rainstorm soaked parts of the Southern Interior. Motorists are asked to keep an eye out for him, even up to Kamloops.

If you see or locate Patton, police ask that you please remain with him and call the Delta detachment at 604-946-4411 or your local police agency.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to ensure Edwin is OK,” said police, “and reconnect him with his worried loved ones.”