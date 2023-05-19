Search for man missing for nearly 3 weeks in Vancouver ends in tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

The search for a man missing for nearly three weeks has ended tragically.

Irshaad Ikbal’s remains were found in False Creek Thursday evening.

Ikbal was last seen Saturday, April 29, around 2 a.m. when he was separated from his friends in downtown Vancouver.

He had not been heard from since.

He was found deceased in the water near the Plaza of Nations just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Police said a passerby called 911 and Vancouver police officers brought him to shore.

In a statement, Ikbal’s family said they are heartbroken at his loss.

“He was so loved by all around him and it is clear that he lived his life full of love and compassion,” the family said. “We want to thank each and every person for their continuous love and support. Especially to those who contributed to searching for Irsh until he was found.”

His family said he was involved in soccer growing up, including leagues with the Vancouver Metro Soccer League, B.C. Muslim Association Soccer League, and the Fijian Soccer League.

Ikbal was also known to give back to the community whenever he could, his family said.

“Irshaad has been and always will be a key cornerstone in our family for the longest time,” his family said. “He’s always been there as the centrepiece, helping everyone in any way he can. He was the kindest person and our family feels so incomplete without Irshaad’s caring nature and heart of gold.”

A GoFundMe has been set up in Ikbal’s name to raise money to build wells in communities around the world in his memory.

Vancouver police said the BC Coroners Service is now investigating and the cause of Ikbal’s death has not been determined.

Police added, as of this time, the investigation into his disappearance remains open.