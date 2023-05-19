Waterloo students bring home award from national science fair

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Waterloo high school students really nailed it with their science project.

Moulik Budhiraja and Katelyn Wu from Bluevale Collegiate Institute earned an award at the Canada-Wide Science Fair and STEM Expo in Edmonton.

The Grade 12 students won the Platinum Award for Grades 11 and up in the Innovation category for their project Nail Braille: A Novel Approach Towards Braille Education.

Their objective was to create a method of braille education that ensures better learning. The project uses 3D-printed parts and hobbyist electronics to provide an effective and less-expensive method to learn using braille.

Moulik and Katelyn were two of 900 students from across Canada that took part in the science fair.

According to a news release, more than $1.6 million in scholarships, awards and prizes were handed out to 220 students. More than 238 judges took part in selecting this year’s winners.

The top two projects in the event belonged to Elizabeth Chen from Edmonton and Arushhi Nath of Toronto.