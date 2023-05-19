Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo students bring home award from national science fair

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted May 19, 2023 2:41 pm
Winners of the 2023 Canada-Wide Science Fair and STEM Expo in Edmonton. View image in full screen
Winners of the 2023 Canada-Wide Science Fair and STEM Expo in Edmonton. Youth Science Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pair of Waterloo high school students really nailed it with their science project.

Moulik Budhiraja and Katelyn Wu from Bluevale Collegiate Institute earned an award at the Canada-Wide Science Fair and STEM Expo in Edmonton.

The Grade 12 students won the Platinum Award for Grades 11 and up in the Innovation category for their project Nail Braille: A Novel Approach Towards Braille Education.

Their objective was to create a method of braille education that ensures better learning. The project uses 3D-printed parts and hobbyist electronics to provide an effective and less-expensive method to learn using braille.

Moulik and Katelyn were two of 900 students from across Canada that took part in the science fair.

According to a news release, more than $1.6 million in scholarships, awards and prizes were handed out to 220 students. More than 238 judges took part in selecting this year’s winners.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The top two projects in the event belonged to Elizabeth Chen from Edmonton and Arushhi Nath of Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Canada-Wide Science Fair coming to Edmonton'
Canada-Wide Science Fair coming to Edmonton
Kitchener newsWaterloo Region District School BoardSTEMScience FairScience ProjectBluevale Collegiate Institutebraille educationCanada-Wide Science Fair and STEM ExopWaterloo students
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers