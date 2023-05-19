Setting off fireworks on Victoria Day? London officials share safety tips

With the May long weekend comes the echoing boom of backyard fireworks to celebrate Victoria Day.

While there are restrictions on when London, Ont. residents can set off their colourful displays, the city says it’s “keeping safety top of mind” and cracking down on people who break the firework by-law.

“This long weekend, fireworks are only permitted to be discharged in backyards on Monday, May 22, between sundown and 11:00 p.m. in celebration of Victoria Day,” Mayor Josh Morgan said in a statement. “Fireworks set off on any other day without a display permit or permission from City Council are subject to enforcement and a possible fine.”

Matt Hepditch, deputy fire chief of fire prevention and public education with the London Fire Department, said that, since the pandemic, there has been a rise in the number of fireworks complaints throughout the city.

“We can count on calls, concerns, or complaints about fireworks up to the dates when fireworks are permitted to be discharged, and we usually get some calls after that as well,” Hepdtich said, adding that both local fire department inspectors and municipal compliance officers will be enforcing the fireworks by-law this weekend.

“Anyone wishing to host a backyard fireworks display should take every safety precaution and be sure to follow the directions on fireworks packaging,” Hepditch said. “Only adults over the age of 18 who are aware of the hazards and exercising caution should handle and discharge fireworks.”

Hepditch also stressed that “fireworks are not permitted to be discharged into a park or onto a street, highway lane, square, or public space without a permit.”

“Please make sure you’re being a good neighbour,” he said. “We want to make sure that everyone is safe and enjoys their Victoria Day weekend.”

Though not as busy as Canada Day, Michael Leff, son of Bob Leff of Bob’s Fireworks, says business is brisk leading up to Victoria Day.

“We’re quite busy these days coming up to Victoria Day on Monday. It’s really one of the two weeks of the year we’re allowed to sell in London, so it’s been very busy,” he said.

With regards to firework safety, Leff advised residents to always be mindful of how much space they have.

“Don’t be afraid to angle them a little bit as well. It’s unlikely that the day is going to be completely calm so if there’s a little bit of wind, you can angle them into it just for a little bit of added safety,” he said. “I always recommend having a bucket of sand and water handy as well.”

Hepditch recommended the same.

“(Have) a pail of water, even a portable extinguisher, very close by and, of course, keep the discharge area clear of pets, children, and other adults as well,” he said. “It’s also not a matter of sticking it in the ground and firing it into the air in a backyard. Make sure that it’s kept free and clear away from trees, brush, structures like fences, decks, houses, sheds, and things like that.”

For noise complaints relating to fireworks after hours or on days when not permitted, call 519-661-5670 and provide an exact address for where the fireworks are occurring.

All other fireworks-related concerns should be directed to the London Fire Department’s non-emergency line at 519-661-5615 on Monday between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

In the event of fire or personal injuries that require immediate medical attention, residents should call 9-1-1.

Friday also marked the start of the OPP Victoria Day long weekend traffic campaign.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said police will be looking for the big four driving infractions.

“Distracted driving, aggressive driving, impaired driving, and people not wearing their seatbelts,” he said. “Last year, the OPP saw a 16-year high in motor vehicle collisions where we investigated 359 fatalities across the province.”

According to OPP, 127 of those fatalities occurred on Ontario west region highways. Schmidt said he does not want to see a repeat this year.

“We don’t want to see those numbers continue in that direction,” he said. “We want people to understand how important it is that their decisions have a direct impact on their safety, their passenger’s safety, and other road users’ safety.

“If you’re going to be out on the road this weekend, wherever you’re going, please be careful, share the road, drive safely and responsibly (and) have a happy Victorian Day long weekend,” Schmidt added.

Additionally, OPP are also reminding boaters that “a safe boating season comes down to a simple, yet important check list,” including:

wear a life jacket

boat sober and drug free

plan and be prepared (check weather forecast, ensure vessel is in good condition, etc.)

be cold water safe

Police say 29 fatalities were investigated by OPP in 2022 and made up of 18 boat operators, seven passengers, and four people in the water. Only two of the deceased were wearing a lifejacket, investigators say.

The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.