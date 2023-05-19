Manitoba joins feds to fund HVAC upgrades for schools and health-care facilities

Send this page to someone via email

A joint effort between the government of Canada and the province will provide millions to upgrade ventilation, heating and cooling or “HVAC” equipment in Manitoban schools and health-care facilities.

Totalling $13.1 million, the funding targets 32 institutions, including the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, the Saul and Claribel Simkin Centre, and the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba in Brandon. As stated in a Friday press release, the province says upgrades will be made to “keep the air fresh and healthy” while ensuring that facilities can maintain the appropriate temperature conditions throughout all seasons.

Dan Vandal, federal minister of northern affairs, said the funding is important as schools and health facilities must have the “cleanest” air possible.

“Investments to upgrading ventilation systems across Manitoba, including the St. Boniface Hospital and Churchill Health Centre, are essential for building up safer, healthier communities,” Vandal said.

Story continues below advertisement

Kevin Lamoureux, a member of parliament for Winnipeg North, echoed the importance, stating that improvements to such equipment make facilities more sustainable. He said that the joint funding will improve and modernize a large number of health and education facilities.

About 80 per cent of the funding is coming from the federal government. Nearly $3 million is funded by the province.

“The Manitoba government has remained flexible throughout the pandemic with funding for organizations and communities that have needed assistance because of the impacts of COVID-19,” said James Teitsma, provincial minister of consumer protection and government services.

“Schools and health-care facilities across the province will benefit from these new ventilation improvements, which are consistent with our mandate to fund important projects.”