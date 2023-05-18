Menu

Crime

Guelph man faces charges in sexual assault investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted May 18, 2023 3:44 pm
FILE PHOTO. OPP
Wellington County OPP have made an arrest in connection to an investigation into a pair of sexual assaults in the Guelph area.

A man posing as a ridesharing driver picked up two individuals outside an establishment on Woodlawn Road on Jan. 29.

Investigators say the driver drove off with the passengers who were later sexually assaulted. They say the suspect frequently visited Guelph and Centre Wellington.

Trending Now

On Thursday, investigators with OPP announced that they have charged a 29-year-old from Guelph.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on July 14th.

 

