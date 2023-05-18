Guelph man faces charges in sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP have made an arrest in connection to an investigation into a pair of sexual assaults in the Guelph area.

A man posing as a ridesharing driver picked up two individuals outside an establishment on Woodlawn Road on Jan. 29.

Investigators say the driver drove off with the passengers who were later sexually assaulted. They say the suspect frequently visited Guelph and Centre Wellington.

On Thursday, investigators with OPP announced that they have charged a 29-year-old from Guelph.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Guelph courtroom on July 14th.