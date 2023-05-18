Charges considered after child falls out of vehicle: Edmonton police

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police confirmed its major collision investigations section is considering laying charges after a child fell from a vehicle onto the road in west Edmonton on Tuesday.

EPS initially said a three-year-old child fell out of a moving vehicle. Police suspected the child had gotten out of their car seat, opened the car door and fallen onto the road.

Police confirmed Thursday morning – after some investigation – that that the child was never in a car seat and that the car door wasn’t properly latched.

The intersection at 111 Avenue and 163 Street was closed as police investigated. The road was closed for about two hours.

The child was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police investigation is still underway but charges are being considered.