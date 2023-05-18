Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral revealed by U.K. government

By The Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 18, 2023 1:29 pm
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's sceptre, during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's sceptre, during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain’s government an estimated 162 million pounds (around CA$271 million), the treasury revealed Thursday.

The state funeral for the late monarch, held on Sept. 19, was the first in the U.K. since that of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.

The occasion, attended by world leaders and dignitaries, followed 10 days of national mourning after the queen died at age 96 on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne.

Guests arrive inside Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Guests arrive inside Westminster Abbey ahead of The State Funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in London Monday Sept. 19, 2022. Danny Lawson/Pool Photo via AP

Hundreds of thousands of people were drawn to London’s Westminster Hall to see the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch lying in state.

Story continues below advertisement

The costs were published Thursday as part of a written statement to Parliament.

“The government’s priorities were that these events ran smoothly and with the appropriate level of dignity, while at all times ensuring the safety and security of the public,” said John Glen, chief secretary to the treasury, in a statement.

The coffin is placed near the altar at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, on Sept. 19. View image in full screen
The coffin is placed near the altar at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London, on Sept. 19. Gareth Fuller/Pool Photo via AP

Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were both interred at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Trending Now

Philip, who died in 2021 at 99 years old, chose not to lie in state and his funeral was a muted affair, because it was held under strict social distancing rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last royal funeral before that was for Elizabeth’s mother, known as the Queen Mother, in 2002. She lay in state for three days, and her funeral costs were estimated to be around 5.4 million pounds.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis and pony watch funeral procession at Windsor Castle'
Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis and pony watch funeral procession at Windsor Castle
Queen Elizabeth IIbritish royal familyqueen elizabeth funeralcost of queen elizabeth's funeralhow much did queen elizabeth's funeral costhow much did the queen's funeral costqueen elizabeth funeral costqueen elizabeth funeral costs
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers