Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

2 arrested after ‘violent’ stabbing at Williams Lake motel: RCMP

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 18, 2023 1:26 pm
Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a stabbing that took place on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a stabbing that took place on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A man was transported to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed multiple times in a “violent incident” at a Williams Lake, B.C., motel, police said.

Williams Lake RCMP officers responded to a call of the stabbing on Wednesday, just before 5 p.m.

“Police immediately attended and quickly identified two possible suspects and went to a home on 2nd Avenue, where it was believed both suspects had fled following the assault,” BC RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.

After a several-hour standoff, a man and woman were arrested without further incident, police said.

“Due to the seriousness of the assault, and evidence observed at and in the area of the home, police called for the assistance of the emergency response team and police dog services,” Saunderson said.

“For the safety of everyone, police also closed several streets in the area to all traffic.”

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.

The two suspects remain in custody pending a court appearance.

BC RCMPWilliams LakeWilliams Lake RCMPBC StabbingWilliams Lake crimeWilliams Lake motel stabbingWilliams Lake stabbing
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

