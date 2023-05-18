2 arrested after ‘violent’ stabbing at Williams Lake motel: RCMP

A man was transported to hospital after he was reportedly stabbed multiple times in a “violent incident” at a Williams Lake, B.C., motel, police said.
Williams Lake RCMP officers responded to a call of the stabbing on Wednesday, just before 5 p.m.
“Police immediately attended and quickly identified two possible suspects and went to a home on 2nd Avenue, where it was believed both suspects had fled following the assault,” BC RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said.
After a several-hour standoff, a man and woman were arrested without further incident, police said.
“Due to the seriousness of the assault, and evidence observed at and in the area of the home, police called for the assistance of the emergency response team and police dog services,” Saunderson said.
“For the safety of everyone, police also closed several streets in the area to all traffic.”
The victim remains in hospital in stable condition and is expected to recover.
The two suspects remain in custody pending a court appearance.
